I-75 traffic switch expected this afternoon in Oakland County: What to know

The second phase of a project to rebuild parts of I-75 in Oakland County started earlier this month.

Expected to occur by evening rush hour on Wednesday, all I-75 traffic will be using the southbound side of the freeway between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.

Two lanes will be open in each direction separated by a temporary concrete barrier. This configuration is expected to remain in place until late fall, when the NB side reconstruction is complete.

In addition, the ramps from 14 Mile Road , Rochester and Big Beaver roads to northbound I-75 are closed for the duration of the 2019 construction.

Project background:

This $224 million project will involve reconstructing more than 8 miles of pavement, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing community-developed aesthetics and federally approved noise walls, and continuing construction of the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.

The entire I-75 modernization project involves rebuilding approximately 18 miles of pavement, replacing bridges, adding an HOV lane in each direction, and bringing the freeway up to current design standards from north of M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to South Boulevard.

