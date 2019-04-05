Metro Detroit weekend construction list for April 5-8, 2019

Here is the Metro Detroit weekend construciton list from the Michigan Department of Transportation for April 5 through April 8, 2019.

I-75

Oakland County

NB/SB I-75 at Featherstone Rd, intermittent CLOSURES, Sat 6am-10am.

EB/WB Long Lake Rd under I-75, LONG LAKE CLOSED, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

EB/WB 14 Mile Rd under I-75, 14 MILE CLOSED, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

I-94

Wayne County

EB I-94, Cadillac Ave to Conner, right lane closed, 2 left open, Sat 6am-6pm.

WB I-94, Conner to Cadillac Ave, right lane closed, 2 left open, Sat 6am-6pm.

M-10

Oakland County

NB/SB M-10, 14 Mile to Orchard Lake, intermittent CLOSURES, Sun 6am-10am.

M-1 -- Woodward Avenue

SB M-1, Normandy to Coolidge, 2 left lanes closed, Sat 7am-4pm.

M-39 -- Southfield Freeway

Wayne County

NB/SB M-39, I-94 to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 moving lane closures, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.

Monday:

NB/SB US-24, Long Lake to Square Lake, 2 lanes OPEN, 2 lanes CLOSED, Mon 7am-end April.

EB/WB 14 Mile Rd under I-75, lane closed, Mon 5am-August.

EB/WB Long Lake Rd under I-75, lane closed, Mon 5am-November.

