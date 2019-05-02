Wayne County 2019 road construction -- view list and schedule here

DETROIT - For the 2019 construction season, Wayne County will start 30 road construction projects, 10 bridge construction projects and conduct 59 heavy road maintenance projects covering primary and local roads, totaling just under $82 million.

The Parks Division will have 13 capital improvement projects this year totaling over $5 million.

Here is the list of road and bridge construction projects for this season:

App allows residents to report problems to Public Services

Residents can also sign up for the Wayne County Connect app (available via Apple Store and Google Play) to report non-emergency issues to Wayne County. Whether it is street repair, potholes or tree damage, residents can use Wayne County Connect to notify the County and monitor the progress

of the work. Residents can take photos of the issue and send them in with their report.

“Our roads and engineering divisions have set an aggressive schedule and we are eager to get construction season into full swing,” said Beverly Watts, Wayne County Department of Public Services Director. “We hope residents and motorists will take full advantage of the new app to report issues so we can tend to them as quickly as possible."

Park improvements

Wayne County Parks division will have 13 capital improvement projects this year totaling over $5 million.

Projects include:

$800,000 in renovations to the Nankin Mills Interpretive Center with improved classroom technologies, adding interactive displays and enhanced animal habitats

A new boardwalk in the Holliday Nature Preserve will offer Wayne County residents, visitors, school and family groups of all ages and abilities to explore and enjoy the preserve by utilizing a paved trail and an extensive boardwalk and viewing area along the Middle Rouge River.

Also, Wayne County Parks will collaborate with the Motor City Mountain Biking Association (MCMBA) to implement two mountain bike trails Lakeview and Riverview in Hines Park.

Mowing schedule

Wayne County officials say there will be 10 cycles of mowing this construction season. There will be multiple crews mowing multiple areas simultaneously in order to complete the locations listed below within a two week period:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.