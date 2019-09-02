Study identifies 3 deadliest highways for summer travel in Michigan

DETROIT - A study focusing on the number of fatal car crashes throughout the country the last several years has identified the most dangerous highways in Michigan during summer travel.

Researchers from ASecureLife.com used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to find out which roads had the most fatal crashes from May through September of 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The study said summer driving has unique risks such as teenage drivers out on summer break, families on long road trips and traffic backups due to outdoor activities.

The study determined I-94 to be the most dangerous summer highway in Michigan, with 41 fatalities. I-75 was second with 38 fatalities, and I-96 was third with 26 fatalities.

I-94 was also found to be the second-most dangerous highway in Minnesota, the most dangerous highway in North Dakota and the third-most dangerous road in Wisconsin.

I-75 is the most highway in Georgia, the second-most dangerous highway in Ohio and the third-most dangerous highway in Florida and Kentucky, according to the study.

Click here to read the full study.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.