Survey asks for citizens' perspectives on traffic safety in Southeast Michigan

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

How serious would you rate the following driving issues: distracted driving, disregarding road rules and passing bicyclists?

These are the questions the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments and the Metropolitan Affairs Coalition are including in a survey to better understand travel behaviors and to evaluate Southeast Michigan's traffic safety education campaign "Walk.Bike.Drive.Safe."

"While engineering and enforcement are key aspects of enhancing traffic safety, education also plays an important role," said Kathleen Lomako, SEMCOG executive director. "We work with local governments and other partners to evaluate public understanding of safety issues and educate residents on important safety behaviors."

Individuals throughout the SEMCOG region are asked to take the survey which includes questions about residents' knowledge of the "Walk.Bike.Drive.Safe" campaign messages, their personal experiences and their highest rated safety issues.

Five participants who live in Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw or Wayne County will be randomly selected to receive a $100 Visa gift card.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.