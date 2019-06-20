Report: Pedestrian crashes are on the rise in Michigan

Scott Olson/Getty Images

In a new report released by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, pedestrian crashes are on the rise but traffic crashes and injuries are decreasing.

According to the report, traffic crashes and injuries have been decreasing from 2016-2018. Serious injuries decreased by seven percent in 2018.

The report also said, bicycle crashes and injuries are down to a 10-year low. Crashes with bicycles involved were down 17 percent from 2017.

"With warmer weather providing more opportunities for people to be mobile and enjoy the outdoors, pedestrian, bike, and vehicle traffic is expected to increase. Regardless of how people are traveling, safety should remain a top priority,” said Kathleen Lomako, executive director of SEMCOG.

Data from the report has been collected from 2009 to 2018.

The data was collected for the purpose of their Walk. Bike. Drive. Safe. campaign, which is to bring safety awareness to those who walk, bike and drive.

Read the full report below:

