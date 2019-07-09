Troy police: Woman killed in head-on crash on Big Beaver Road

A head-on crash Monday afternoon in Troy took the life of a 74-year-old woman from Macomb Township, according to police.

Troy police is investigating the crash that occurred Monday at about 2:15 p.m. on eastbound Big Beaver Road, east of John R.

Several witnesses report seeing a cream colored 2008 Mercury Mountaineer, traveling westbound on Big Beaver, cross over the median and strike two trees before entering the eastbound lanes. The Mountaineer then struck a maroon 2011 Ford Taurus, the car driven by the victim, that was traveling eastbound.

The victim has been identified as 74-year-old Diana Zaccagnini of Macomb Township. The Mountaineer was driven by a 53-year-old male from Troy. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries from the crash and were transported by Alliance Mobile Health to Troy Beaumont Hospital. Zaccagnini died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle at the time of the crash, and no other vehicles involved. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.