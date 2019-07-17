'Operation Eastside': MSP targets speeding, aggressive drivers on I-696

A warning to speeding drivers: Michigan State Police are watching.

MSP said on Twitter on Wednesday morning that they would be carrying out extra enforcement in a specific zone in Macomb County.

"Today we are conducting Operation Eastside, which is extra enforcement in the area of I-696 between Hoover and I-94 starting at 11 AM. This is one of many details focusing on high crash areas and public complaints about speed and aggressive drivers."

MSP has conducted similar enforcement zones around Metro Detroit, resulting in numerous citations, warnings and occasional arrests.

