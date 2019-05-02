VIDEO: Floodwaters persist as Southfield Freeway remains closed in Allen Park

The Southfield Freeway (M-39) has been closed for more than 24 hours after floodwaters shut down the roadway in both directions.

Crews have been working to pump out the water, which was nearly reaching the overpass at 14 feet, but there is no timetable on the freeway reopening. The water levels appear to be a bit lower than earlier Thursday morning.

More rain is expected in Metro Detroit on Thursday night, into Friday morning.

Update from @MDOT_MetroDet - water on the Southfield Fwy at Outer Drive has dropped 4.5 ft. No timeline yet on when they think it’ll be cleared up. Extra pumps installed to speed up process. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/rhPl90Sm3n — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) May 2, 2019

The freeway is closed in both directions at Outer Drive in Allen Park.

