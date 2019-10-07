Updates: I-75 closures between South Boulevard, Baldwin Road

Traffic moving through an I-75 construction zone in Oakland County. (WDIV)

Here are updates on I-75 closures between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road, bridge fixes and road resurfacing:

Northbound I-75 ramp to Joslyn Road closed from midnight Oct. 6 to midnight Oct. 14.

Road closed from midnight Oct. 6 to midnight Oct. 14. Eastbound and westbound M-59 two lanes closed at I-75 from 9 a.m. Oct. 7 to 3 p.m. Oct. 11.

Southbound I-75 ramp to southbound Joslyn Road closed from 10 p.m. Oct. 11 to 5 a.m. Oct. 14.

Ongoing closures:

NB/SB I-75 two lanes closed, two lanes open between Pontiac Road and Square Lake Road through late October

SB Chrysler Road ramp to SB I-75 1 lane closed through mid-October

SB I-75 to EB M-59 ramp closed through late October

NB I-75 to WB M-59 ramp closed through late October

WB M-59 to SB I-75 ramp closed through late October

EB M-59 to NB I-75 ramp closed through late October

SB I-75 3 lanes closed, 1 lane open nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, through late October

