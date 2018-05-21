West side of Square Lake, Dequindre intersection closes for 30 days starting today

TROY, Mich. - The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is set to close the west half of the Square Lake and Dequindre roads intersection in the communities of Troy and Sterling Heights on Monday, May 21, for paving.

The closure is part of the ongoing Dequindre Road project -- learn more about the project here. It's expected to last about 30 days, not reopening until June 21.

The RCOC said during the closure traffic will be maintained on northbound and southbound Dequindre Road and eastbound Square Lake Road (19 Mile Road). Traffic will be unable to access westbound Square Lake Road at Dequindre Road.

Suggested traffic detour:

Northbound Dequindre Road detour to westbound Square Lake Road is Dequindre Road to South Blvd to John R, back to Square Lake Road and vice versa.

Southbound Dequindre detour to westbound Square Lake Road is Dequindre Road to Long Lake Road to John R, back to Square Lake Road and vice versa.

Eastbound Square Lake Road/19 Mile Road detour is Square Lake Road to John R to Long Lake Road to Dequindre Road, back to Square Lake Road/19 Mile Road and vice versa.

Westbound Square Lake Road/19 Mile Road detour is Square Lake Road to Dequindre Road to Long Lake Road to John R, back to Square Lake Road and vice versa.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.