Westbound I-94 reopens in Romulus after freeway shooting near airport causes closure

ROMULUS, Mich. - All westbound lanes of I-94 near Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport were closed Thursday night due to a crime scene investigation, the Michigan State Police said.

According to authorities, at about 4:30 p.m., Michigan State Police received a 911 call from a woman who said a driver fired a shot at her on I-94 near Merriman Road. She said the single bullet fired missed her vehicle, and she gave police the alleged shooter's license plate.

A trooper farther down I-94 quickly identified and stopped the alleged shooter's vehicle. The person was taken into custody in Ypsilanti, and the weapon has been recovered.

Police closed the freeway to look for evidence. The passengers of the alleged shooter's vehicle are being questioned by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

