Road rage driver accused of pointing gun at family on I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport, police say

A woman says a driver fired a shot at her on I-94 near Merriman Road on March 8, 2019. (WDIV)

ROMULUS, Mich. - A Detroit man is accused of driving erratically, menacing a family and pointing a gun at a vehicle during a road rage incident on I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport, police said.

Demetrius Deshawn Butler, 28, is accused of pointing a gun at a car with a 49-year-old Detroit man, a 25-year-old Royal Oak woman and an 8-month-old infant inside.

Police said Butler was driving west on I-94 at the time of the incident.

The victims told a Michigan State Police trooper about the incident, and Butler was pulled over on I-94 near Michigan Avenue. He was arrested at that location, police said.

Officials previously said the woman told them a shot was fired at the vehicle. It's unclear if authorities still believe a shot was fired.

Police said in a previous release that a gun was recovered when Butler was arrested.

Butler is charged with felony in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, two counts of felonious assault, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and four felony firearms violations.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday at 34th District Court.

