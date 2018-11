Police on the scene of a car crash along westbound I-94 near Metro Parkway. (WDIV)

The westbound lanes of I-94 have reopened at Metro Parkway and 16 Mile Road after a crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

All westbound lanes were shut down, MDOT officials said.

Traffic was being directed off the interstate at the Metro Parkway ramp.

The crash happened at 2:41 p.m.

No additional details about the crash have been released.

