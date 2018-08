PORT HURON, Mich. - The westbound span of the Blue Water Bridge will close for two periods of up to one hour each on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the westbound span of the bridge to accommodate steel repairs. The closure starts at 11 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to reopen Thursday.

The project is part of a $3.6 million investment in steel structural repairs to the westbound span of the bridge.

