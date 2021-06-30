10 Michigan landmarks to visit in 2021

Here are some of Michigan’s most famous landmarks to pay a visit to this year. There are obviously many more than 10 places to visit - but this is a good start.

Mackinac Island

The historic island sits on Lake Huron near the Straits of Mackinac. It's known for its fudge and horse-drawn carriages; no automobiles are allowed on the island.

The Grand Hotel, famous for its Victorian-era style and Fort Mackinac, a home of two major battles in the War of 1812, are just a couple of places to visit while you're on the island.

Mackinac Island is also known as one of the most haunted places in Michigan. More on that here.

Tahquamenon Falls

One of the most beautiful things you'll ever see - the Tahquamenon Falls on Lake Superior in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Locally known as the "Root Beer Falls" because of the brownish water and foam that flows from the falls, it's the second tallest falls east of the Mississippi, just behind Niagara Falls.

They are located near Whitefish Bay, in the midst of a state park, with hiking paths, and even a restaurant at the top of the falls.

Frankenmuth

This small town near Saginaw was settled by German immigrants and now features Bavarian-themed businesses and events.

The Bronner's Christmas Wonderland is open year-round, and don't forget to try the chicken at Zehnder's.

Hitsville U.S.A.

The Motown Museum is the birthplace of Motown Records. Established in 1959 when Berry Gordy started the legendary music label right here in Detroit.

The museum draws thousands every year, since being established in 1985.

In 2016, the Museum announced a $50 million expansion which will grow the museum to a 50,000 square-foot attraction.

Isle Royale

The largest natural island in Lake Superior, only accessibly by boat, seaplane or ferry.

Isle Royale National Park is a remote island near Michigan's border with Canada, featuring forests, waterways and wildlife, including wolves and moose.

The Isle also offers adventures for backpackers, boaters and scuba divers.

Mackinac Bridge

This massive bridge connects Michigan's Lower and Upper Peninsulas. Built in 1957, the bridge is five miles long - making it the third longest suspension bridge in the world.

While traveling along the bridge, tune your car to AM Radio 530 or 1610 for condition updates and visitors information.

Sleeping Bear Dunes

Located along the northwest coast of the Lower Peninsula, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is a 35-mile long stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline.

It's a great place to go camping with numerous campgrounds available.

It was also recently named "Most Beautiful Place in America" by ABC.

It's also a winter destination for skiing, snowboarding and snowshoe fun.

Windmill Island

Located in Holland, Michigan - Windmill Island is home to the 251-year-old windmill De Zwaan, the only authentic Dutch windmill still operating in the U.S.

More than 50,000 visit the island every year.

The park also features replicas of several historic Dutch buildings.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Located on the banks of Lake Superior between Munising and Grand Marais, this historic lakeshore will take your breath away.

Pictured Rocks offers the opportunity to explore miles of pristine beaches, hike over 100 miles of trails, and experience the serenity of the northern hardwood forest.

Soo Locks

The locks pass more than 7,000 ships every year, despite being closed in the winter.

They are legendary in the maritime world – a group of mighty locks that have provided safe passage and a vital shipping connection within the Great Lakes for nearly 160 years.

