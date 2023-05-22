Here’s your go-to guide for niche Michigan summer festivals in 2023

Summertime in Michigan is one of the best times because something is always going on.
Living in such a large state with such a diverse population, the events held within Michigan vary. From a Gizzard festival to a festival all about lighthouses, there’s an event for everyone.
Arts, Beats and Eats, the Detroit Jazz Festival, and the Romeo Peach Festival are all Labor Day weekend staples.
We wanted to list some festivals you may not know about and are probably worth taking a trip for.
Below is a list of fun Michigan summer festivals
67th Annual Mancelona Bass Festival -- Mancelona
- Dates:
- June 1-4
Kirtland’s Warbler Festival -- Roscommon
- Dates:
- June 2, 3
Grosse Ile Islandfest -- Grosse Ile
- Dates:
- June 2 from 4-11 p.m.
- June 3 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- June 4 from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Empire Asparagus Festival -- Empire
- Dates:
- June 3 from 12-6 p.m.
10th Annual Blue Water Sturgeon Festival -- Port Huron
- Dates:
- June 3 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Gizzard Fest -- Potterville
- Dates:
- June 8-10
75th Annual Mackinac Island Lilac Festival -- Mackinac Island
- Dates
- June 9-18
National Cereal Fest -- Battle Creek
- Dates:
- June 10
517 Juneteenth Weekend -- Lansing
- Dates:
- June 15-18
Michigan Lavender Festival -- Imlay City
- Dates:
- June 23 from 12-6 p.m.
- June 24, 25 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
38th Michigan Challenge Balloonfest -- Howell
- Dates:
- June 23 from 2 - 11 p.m.
- June 24 from 6 a.m. - 11 pm.
- June 25 from 6 a.m. - 10 pm.
- $5.00 per person
Sticky Buns Days -- Grayling
- Dates:
- June 24 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- June 29 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- June 30 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Adults $12 per person, Students $7 per person
Olive Burger Festival -- Lansing
- Dates:
- June 24 from 12 - 7 p.m.
- General admission is $20 per person
Michigan Elvisfest -- Belleville
- Dates:
- July 7, 8
- Tickets start at $25 per person
49th Michigan Brown Trout Festival -- Alpena
- Dates:
- July 14 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- July 15 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- July 16 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- July 17 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- July 18 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- July 19 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- July 20 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- July 21 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- July 22 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- July 23 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
National Baby Food Festival -- Fremont
- Dates:
- July 19-22
Yellowstone County Music Festival -- Brighton
- Dates:
- July 22 from 2-10 p.m.
AuSable River Festival -- Grayling
- Dates:
- July 22-30
When Worlds Collide -- Vassar
- Dates:
- July 22, 23 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Adults $15 per person, Children $8 per person
Labadie Rib Fest -- Bay City
- Dates:
- July 27-30
- Adults $12 per person, Kids under 12 are free
Fried Bologna Festival -- Yale
- Dates:
- July 28-30
50th Arab and Chaldean Festival -- Detroit
- Dates:
- July 29, 30 from noon to midnight.
Michigan’s Bacon Festival -- Lansing
- Dates:
- July 30 from 4-8 p.m.
Timberfest 2023 -- Lewiston
- Dates:
- August 4 from noon to midnight
- August 5 from 10 a.m. to midnight
Michigan Lighthouse Festival -- Presque Isle
- Dates:
- August 4-6
- Tickets: Brass Passes $45, Silver Passes $95 and Gold Passes: $130
Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge -- Pontiac
- Dates:
- August 12
Rubber Ducky Festival -- Bellaire
- Dates:
- August 14-19
Tie Dye Festival -- Howard City
- Dates:
- August 18, 19
Wild Blueberry Festival -- Paradise
- Dates:
- August 18 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- August 19 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- August 20 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
2023 Blue Water Traditional Pow Wow -- Port Huron
- Dates:
- August 26 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Adults $10, Children $7
Mackinac Island Fudge Festival -- Mackinac Island
- Dates:
- August 25-27
Below is a list of some of Michigan’s more popular festivals:
Movement Music Festival -- Detroit
- Dates:
- May 27-29
Electric Forest -- Rothbury
- Dates:
- June 22-25
National Cherry Festival -- Traverse City
- Dates:
- July 1-8
Faster Horses -- Brooklyn
- Dates:
- July 14-16
Cheeseburger in Caseville -- Caseville
- Dates:
- August 11-20
2023 Michigan Renaissance Festival -- Holly
- Dates:
- August 19 - Oct. 1 -- weekends only
Have you been to any of these festivals? What summer event in Michigan are you always looking forward to? Comment below!