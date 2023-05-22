Here’s your go-to guide for niche Michigan summer festivals in 2023

Summertime in Michigan is one of the best times because something is always going on.

Living in such a large state with such a diverse population, the events held within Michigan vary. From a Gizzard festival to a festival all about lighthouses, there’s an event for everyone.

Arts, Beats and Eats, the Detroit Jazz Festival, and the Romeo Peach Festival are all Labor Day weekend staples.

We wanted to list some festivals you may not know about and are probably worth taking a trip for.

Below is a list of fun Michigan summer festivals

67th Annual Mancelona Bass Festival -- Mancelona

Dates: June 1-4



Kirtland’s Warbler Festival -- Roscommon

Dates: June 2, 3



Grosse Ile Islandfest -- Grosse Ile

Dates: June 2 from 4-11 p.m. June 3 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. June 4 from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.



Empire Asparagus Festival -- Empire

Dates: June 3 from 12-6 p.m.



10th Annual Blue Water Sturgeon Festival -- Port Huron

Dates: June 3 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.



Gizzard Fest -- Potterville

Dates: June 8-10



75th Annual Mackinac Island Lilac Festival -- Mackinac Island

Dates June 9-18



National Cereal Fest -- Battle Creek

Dates: June 10



517 Juneteenth Weekend -- Lansing

Dates: June 15-18



Michigan Lavender Festival -- Imlay City

Dates: June 23 from 12-6 p.m. June 24, 25 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

38th Michigan Challenge Balloonfest -- Howell

Dates: June 23 from 2 - 11 p.m. June 24 from 6 a.m. - 11 pm. June 25 from 6 a.m. - 10 pm.

$5.00 per person

Sticky Buns Days -- Grayling

Dates: June 24 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. June 29 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. June 30 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Adults $12 per person, Students $7 per person

Olive Burger Festival -- Lansing

Dates: June 24 from 12 - 7 p.m.

General admission is $20 per person

Michigan Elvisfest -- Belleville

Dates: July 7, 8

Tickets start at $25 per person

49th Michigan Brown Trout Festival -- Alpena

Dates: July 14 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. July 15 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. July 16 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. July 17 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. July 18 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. July 19 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. July 20 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. July 21 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. July 22 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. July 23 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.



National Baby Food Festival -- Fremont

Dates: July 19-22



Yellowstone County Music Festival -- Brighton

Dates: July 22 from 2-10 p.m.



AuSable River Festival -- Grayling

Dates: July 22-30



When Worlds Collide -- Vassar

Dates: July 22, 23 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Adults $15 per person, Children $8 per person

Labadie Rib Fest -- Bay City

Dates: July 27-30 Adults $12 per person, Kids under 12 are free



Fried Bologna Festival -- Yale

Dates: July 28-30



50th Arab and Chaldean Festival -- Detroit

Dates: July 29, 30 from noon to midnight.



Michigan’s Bacon Festival -- Lansing

Dates: July 30 from 4-8 p.m.



Timberfest 2023 -- Lewiston

Dates: August 4 from noon to midnight August 5 from 10 a.m. to midnight



Michigan Lighthouse Festival -- Presque Isle

Dates: August 4-6

Tickets: Brass Passes $45, Silver Passes $95 and Gold Passes: $130

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge -- Pontiac

Dates: August 12



Rubber Ducky Festival -- Bellaire

Dates: August 14-19



Tie Dye Festival -- Howard City

Dates: August 18, 19



Wild Blueberry Festival -- Paradise

Dates: August 18 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. August 19 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. August 20 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.



2023 Blue Water Traditional Pow Wow -- Port Huron

Dates: August 26 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Adults $10, Children $7

Mackinac Island Fudge Festival -- Mackinac Island

Dates: August 25-27



Below is a list of some of Michigan’s more popular festivals:

Movement Music Festival -- Detroit

Dates: May 27-29



Electric Forest -- Rothbury

Dates: June 22-25



National Cherry Festival -- Traverse City

Dates: July 1-8



Faster Horses -- Brooklyn

Dates: July 14-16



Cheeseburger in Caseville -- Caseville

Dates: August 11-20



2023 Michigan Renaissance Festival -- Holly

Dates: August 19 - Oct. 1 -- weekends only



Have you been to any of these festivals? What summer event in Michigan are you always looking forward to? Comment below!