3 Michigan cities ranked among most underrated winter travel destinations

Michigan has it all -- lakes, four seasons, sand dunes, expansive forests -- but we also have a bit of winter wonderland.

Our state has a ton of winter travel opportunities, especially as you go north.

A new set of rankings by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com sought to highlight the most underrated winter getaways for families. After surveying more than 3,000 travelers, they compiled their list, and it includes three cities in Michigan, including one in the top ten.

Here’s where things shook out and what they said about each place:

5. Frankenmuth

Frankenmuth emerged in 5th position. This beautiful Bavarian-inspired town transforms into a winter wonderland during the colder months. Its picturesque streets, adorned with festive lights and decorations, create a magical atmosphere. Families can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, ice skating, and snow-covered landscapes that look straight out of a holiday postcard. Don’t miss out on Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, the world’s largest Christmas store, for an enchanting shopping experience.

43. Houghton

Located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this charming town is surrounded by pristine wilderness and offers a wide range of winter activities. Families can enjoy world-class snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing in the stunning Keweenaw Peninsula. The nearby Mont Ripley Ski Area offers downhill skiing and snowboarding for all skill levels. Houghton’s cozy lodges and welcoming atmosphere provide the perfect base for winter adventures, and the annual Winter Carnival at Michigan Tech University adds a touch of festivity.

90. Munising

Nestled along Lake Superior’s shores, it’s a gateway to the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, where families can embark on snowshoe expeditions, witness the majestic frozen waterfalls, or engage in exhilarating ice-climbing activities. The town’s snowmobile trails are a draw for those seeking speed and adventure, while cross-country skiing offers a peaceful glide through serene, wooded landscapes. For a unique experience, the ice caves are nature’s spectacle, with their shimmering icicles and structures that transform the area into a winter wonderland.

The No. 1 ranked location was Buffalo, Wyoming, followed by High Springs, Florida.

