Metro Detroit dad creates epic tribute to fingerboards with kids

If you thought your family projects were elaborate, just wait until you see this.

Ben Bell, a father of two who also happens to be an editor here at Local 4, created an epic tribute to fingerboards in video form. The four-minute YouTube video is almost literally out of this world.

The YouTube channel, titled "Little Bells Toy Time," follows the Bell family on adventures, and with Ben's editing skills, the adventures take on a life of their own.

"My kids were born right at the start of the kid's YouTube craze, now 9 and 6. Some parents are reluctant to let their kids watch YouTube, rightfully so, but If you're actively monitoring what they're watching you'll see there's a lot of cool stuff for kids to watch nowadays. Me, being a professional photographer, editor, and kid trapped in an adult body, we decided to get in on the fun," Bell said.

The fingerboard video starts off in the Bell family household, but eventually ends chasing a fingerboard monster out of the neighborhood. Yes, things really escalate.

"My kids like watching professional Skaters do fingerboard tricks on YouTube. Naturally, they started to ask for the Fingerboards and the endless accessories available for them. Then they came to me and asked if we could make a fingerboard video for our channel. I said sure."

"We started making the video and after every shot we did, we'd ask ourselves ‘how can the next shot be better?' We just kept thinking of stuff and then the challenge became ‘how big can we go?' And that's how it became a video that starts in our playroom, to Detroit, to outer space, to a Fingerboard Monster."

"I just hope people get a laugh out of it, anyone who knows me knows I love making short videos to make people laugh. I think doing that with my kids is my new favorite hobby. So watch out for us in the future because who knows what else we'll come up with."

By the way, if you don't already know, fingerboards are scaled down skateboards that you ride with your fingers. The toy was really popular in the late 1990s, but date back to the 1960s.

Watch the fingerboard tribute video below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.