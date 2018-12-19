WATCH: Man sabotages package thieves with glitter bomb trap, fart spray

A man who decided he was sick and tired of package thieves decide to plot some revenge - and it was glorious.

Mark Rober, an engineer and YouTuber, created a glitter bomb trap with fart spray that would go off when someone stole a package from his porch.

"You just sort of feel violated," he said of having packages removed from his porch. "When they open the package I just want to celebrate their choice of profession with a cloud of glitter."

The sequence (pun intended) of events was all captured on video. Watch it all below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.