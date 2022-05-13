73º

Flower Day returns to Detroit’s Eastern Market this weekend: What to know

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

DETROIT – Eastern Market’s popular Flower Day is returning this weekend!

The official Flower Day in Detroit is Saturday, May 15, during the normal Saturday market. The event features Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association vendors from all over the Midwest and will have added festivities for all ages. The market is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last.

Eastern Market will also host three more Flower Season Tuesday Markets on May 17, 24, and 31! The Tuesday Markets will have flower selections from Eastern Market growers, smaller crowds, and easier parking. There will be no online sales this year.

It’s the first Flower Day event at Eastern Market since 2019 because of the pandemic.

