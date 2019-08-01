10 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit in 2019

Where can you find the best pizza in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just ended and we have tallied up the votes. You can view the full list of winners right here.

Vote 4 The Best is a fan voting contest that decides the best of Metro Detroit in various categories.

Here's the top 10 list for best independent pizza restaurants for 2019.

1. Slice of the 80s (Westland)

2. Loui’s Pizza (Hazel Park)

3. Fredi The PizzaMan (Melvindale)

4. Sorrento Pizza (Warren)

5. Paparoni’s Pizza (Warren)

6. Chubby Charlies Pizza (Waterford Township)

7. Picasso of Pizza Inc (Commerce Township)

8. Pizzeria Dolce (Waterford Township)

9. Sammy’s Pizza (4 locations)

10. Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Pizza (Canton, Novi)

