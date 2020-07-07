Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Shopping

Here are the current rankings in the “Shopping” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Antiques

A Step Back in Time Vintage Veda’s Uniques & More Dragonfly Emporium Downtown Michigan Uniques Odd Fellows Antiques

Bookstore

Bring Your Old Books Squirreled Away Books, INC Paperback Writer Books Another Look Books Barnes & Noble

Collectibles and Memorabilia

Veda’s Uniques & More Pro Sports Zone DC Sports Nerd Out Alleycat Junktiques Mt Clemens

Comics

Bring Your Old Books Big Ben’s Comix Oasis Vault of Midnight Comics & More State of Comics

Crafts Supplies

The Yarn Stop Scrappy Chic Lorna’s Cake & Candy Supply Hobby Lobby Michaels

Electronics

Great Lakes Pawn Micro Center Destiny Games Disc Replay Roseville Best Buy

Florist

Della’s Maple Lane Florist VIVIANO Flower Shop Christopher’s Flowers Cardwell Florist Breath of Spring Florist

Gaming

RIW Hobbies and Games Mike’s Comics Eternal Games Retro Replay Disc Replay

Gift Shop

Veda’s Uniques & More The Lemon Tree South Lyon Michigan Metal Artwork Forest Novelties Made In The Mitten

Gold Exchange

Great Lakes Pawn Garden City Exchange Tapper’s Jewelry Ronnies Jeweler’s and Loans Five Star Pawn/Motor City Pawn Brokers/Maloof Jewelry & Gifts/Edmund T Ahee Jewelers

Home Boutique

Just By Happenstance Forest Novelties Honey & Home Grande Trunke Home Final Touch Designs

Housewares

Just By Happenstance Forest Novelties The Carpet Guys Home Goods Final Touch Designs

Independent Hardware Store

Martin’s Do It Best Hardware Teknicolor Paints North Side Hardware Warren Pipe & Supply CO Carpet Direct

Musical Instruments

Rock City Music Company GarageBand Music Hewitt’s Music Ardis Music Gallagher’s Music

New Furniture

Amish Furniture Collection Just By Happenstance IKEA Canton Home Furnishings Jasen’s Fine Furniture Tenpenny Furniture

Pawn Shop

Great Lakes Pawn Garden City Exchange Ronnies Jeweler’s and Loans Motor City Pawn Brokers American Jewelry and Loan

Picture Framing

Michaels Great Frame Up Frame Works Rose Frame Shop Second Story

Record Store

Weirdsville Records Dearborn Music Flipside Record Record Graveyard Third Man Records Cass Corridor

Tools

Harbor Freight The Home Depot DeRonne Hardware Rockler Woodworking Sharp Cutter Grinding

Scrapbooking