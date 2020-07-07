91ºF

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Shopping

Top 5 in 'Shopping' categories

Here are the current rankings in the “Shopping” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Antiques

  1. A Step Back in Time Vintage
  2. Veda’s Uniques & More
  3. Dragonfly Emporium
  4. Downtown Michigan Uniques
  5. Odd Fellows Antiques

Bookstore

  1. Bring Your Old Books
  2. Squirreled Away Books, INC
  3. Paperback Writer Books
  4. Another Look Books
  5. Barnes & Noble

Collectibles and Memorabilia

  1. Veda’s Uniques & More
  2. Pro Sports Zone
  3. DC Sports
  4. Nerd Out
  5. Alleycat Junktiques Mt Clemens

Comics

  1. Bring Your Old Books
  2. Big Ben’s Comix Oasis
  3. Vault of Midnight
  4. Comics & More
  5. State of Comics

Crafts Supplies

  1. The Yarn Stop
  2. Scrappy Chic
  3. Lorna’s Cake & Candy Supply
  4. Hobby Lobby
  5. Michaels

Electronics

  1. Great Lakes Pawn
  2. Micro Center
  3. Destiny Games
  4. Disc Replay Roseville
  5. Best Buy

Florist

  1. Della’s Maple Lane Florist
  2. VIVIANO Flower Shop
  3. Christopher’s Flowers
  4. Cardwell Florist
  5. Breath of Spring Florist

Gaming

  1. RIW Hobbies and Games
  2. Mike’s Comics
  3. Eternal Games
  4. Retro Replay
  5. Disc Replay

Gift Shop

  1. Veda’s Uniques & More
  2. The Lemon Tree South Lyon
  3. Michigan Metal Artwork
  4. Forest Novelties
  5. Made In The Mitten

Gold Exchange

  1. Great Lakes Pawn
  2. Garden City Exchange
  3. Tapper’s Jewelry
  4. Ronnies Jeweler’s and Loans
  5. Five Star Pawn/Motor City Pawn Brokers/Maloof Jewelry & Gifts/Edmund T Ahee Jewelers

Home Boutique

  1. Just By Happenstance
  2. Forest Novelties
  3. Honey & Home
  4. Grande Trunke Home
  5. Final Touch Designs

Housewares

  1. Just By Happenstance
  2. Forest Novelties
  3. The Carpet Guys
  4. Home Goods
  5. Final Touch Designs

Independent Hardware Store

  1. Martin’s Do It Best Hardware
  2. Teknicolor Paints
  3. North Side Hardware
  4. Warren Pipe & Supply CO
  5. Carpet Direct

Musical Instruments

  1. Rock City Music Company
  2. GarageBand Music
  3. Hewitt’s Music
  4. Ardis Music
  5. Gallagher’s Music

New Furniture

  1. Amish Furniture Collection
  2. Just By Happenstance
  3. IKEA Canton Home Furnishings
  4. Jasen’s Fine Furniture
  5. Tenpenny Furniture

Pawn Shop

  1. Great Lakes Pawn
  2. Garden City Exchange
  3. Ronnies Jeweler’s and Loans
  4. Motor City Pawn Brokers
  5. American Jewelry and Loan

Picture Framing

  1. Michaels
  2. Great Frame Up
  3. Frame Works
  4. Rose Frame Shop
  5. Second Story

Record Store

  1. Weirdsville Records
  2. Dearborn Music
  3. Flipside Record
  4. Record Graveyard
  5. Third Man Records Cass Corridor

Tools

  1. Harbor Freight
  2. The Home Depot
  3. DeRonne Hardware
  4. Rockler Woodworking
  5. Sharp Cutter Grinding

Scrapbooking

  1. Scrappy Chic
  2. Hobby Lobby
  3. Remember When? Scrapbooking
  4. The Scrapbook Tree
  5. The Scrap Palace

