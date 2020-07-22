Check out our Vote 4 The Best ‘Digital Advertising’ winners

The votes have been tallied and below you can find the businesses who got the top votes in each of the main 15 categories of Vote 4 The Best! The rest of the results in all of the different categories will be published by Friday evening. We will publish them gradually throughout the week.

These local businesses will each receive $7,500 worth of digital advertising on ClickOnDetroit, the No. 1 news website in Metro Detroit:

Automotive - Northern Auto Repairs

Arts and Entertainment - Chill Factor

Beauty - Woodhaven Nails & Spa

Dining - Mojave Cantina

Fashion - Avabelle Boutique

Financial - Michigan First Credit Union

Fitness - White Lotus Yoga Studio

Nightlife - Blarney Stone Pub

Quick Eats - Dagwood’s Deli & Catering

Seasonal - Scarefest Scream Park

Services - The Tina Peterson Team-Real Estate One

Shopping - Great Lakes Pawn

Specialty Foods - Sweet Treats Station

Sports and Recreation - Heather Highlands Golf Club

Weddings - Jen’s Invites

This year’s Vote 4 the Best was called our “Celebration” Edition because so many local businesses took months to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic or had to make major adjustments to keep doing business.

That’s why Local 4 wanted to help support them by giving away more than $100,000 in free digital advertising on our website, ClickOnDetroit.com, which is the No. 1 news website in Metro Detroit.

And there were a record number of participants this year -- almost a thousand new businesses joined our contest and more people than ever voted to support their favorite places around town.

Thanks to all who participated and stepped up to help their favorite businesses win!

Our Sponsor -- As always, we’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.