Vote 4 The Best 2020: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Who is serving up the best burger in Metro Detroit in 2020?

The 2020 Vote 4 The Best period for local businesses wrapped up in July -- and the winners are in! All of the winners are voted by Local 4 viewers. (Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition is now open!)

Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:

Fall Sports Lounge (Dearborn) 7th Street Slider Bar (Port Huron) Duggan’s Irish Pub (Royal Oak) Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que (Multiple Locations) Brewligans Public House (Trenton) Big League Brews (Taylor) Miller’s Bar (Dearborn) Basement Burger Bar (Multiple Locations) Rocket Restaurant (Pontiac) Redcoat Tavern (Royal Oak)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

