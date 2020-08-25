Vote 4 The Best Winner and Top 5 Graphics

Hey winners of Vote 4 The Best and Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition!

We’ve prepared digital graphics for you to use on your website and social media, as well as a printable banner. Click the links below to download them.

Vote 4 The Best (main contest):

Vote 4 The Best - Pets Edition:

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.