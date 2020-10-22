Vote 4 The Best: ‘Editors Pick’ Winners Announced Friday

This year, in addition to our main contest and the pets edition, we created our special Editors Pick edition of Vote 4 The Best.

It includes four new categories, picked by us, so we can highlight local businesses that have really stood up and stood out during the difficult times our communities have faced this year. You told us why the business you nominated are so special, and Local 4 producers have chosen the winners!

Watch Local 4 News Friday at 5 p.m. to see Kim DeGiulio interview winners of Editors Pick!

After it airs, you can visit clickondetroit.com/4thebest to see the winners and other nominees.

Editor’s Pick is different from our main Vote 4 The Best contest. To see the winners of our main contest click here. To see the winners of the pets edition click here.

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.