Newly opened woman-owned business makes the most out of the pandemic

Trenton, MI – “I love to give back,” says Vote 4 the Best editor’s pick nominee Ashley Young, owner of All About Grace Handmade Boutique located in Trenton. Like other businesses in Metro Detroit, All About Grace went above and beyond for their vendors and community during these difficult times.

Throughout the pandemic, All About Grace has donated over 500 masks from vendors that participate. Young says that they were also able to do food drop-offs at three hospitals: Oakwood Southshore Medical Center surgical department, Beaumont Dearborn, and Wyandotte Henry Ford.

All About Grace is more than just a store. Ashley Young, Owner

All About Grace opened in November of 2019, right before the pandemic. The boutique hosts 55 vendors from the Metro Detroit area. These vendors participate in small events, such as Sip and Shop Sundays, and do workshops together. With the rules and regulations that are set for businesses in Michigan, All About Grace did their best to accommodate their vendors as well as their customers. “We could only have so many vendors in the parking lot, about 12 people in our store, and we set up sanitization stations and enforce wearing a mask,” says Young.

Young says that she didn’t want to shut down completely because it would also affect the vendors, which Young says is a big part of her support system. All About Grace adapted to their current situation by utilizing social media such as Facebook, curbside pick-up, and having their customers set up appointments to come in and shop. “We got a lot of good feedback from using Facebook Live and streaming what we are selling in our store. We also had a lot of custom and personalization orders that kept us going throughout the pandemic” says Young.

All About Grace is located off Rosewood street in Trenton. Young says that they will be moving to downtown Trenton off Jefferson street this November and is excited because they will be expanding and could invite 30 more vendors to take part in All About Grace.

Many local businesses like All About Grace have been nominated for our Vote 4 The Best contest. To find out more about other local businesses in the Metro Detroit area, check out our Vote 4 The Best guide.