Winners of Vote 4 The Best ‘Editors Pick’

This year, in addition to our main contest and the pets edition, we created our special “Editors Pick” edition of Vote 4 the Best. It includes four new categories, picked by us, so we can highlight local businesses that have really stood up and stood out during the difficult times our communities have faced this year.

You told us why the businesses you nominated are so special, and Local 4 producers have chosen the winners! Click on the winning businesses below to view their feature stories.

Best Biz for Patron Safety - The Red Hook (Ferndale)

Best Overall Awesome Owner/Manager - City Burger (Warren)

Best Community Advocate - Bea’s Detroit (Detroit)

Best Business Innovator - Mod Market (Northville)

Kim DeGiulio did a special segment to feature Editors Pick on Local 4 News and even interviewed City Burger, so watch it HERE!

⇒ Visit the Vote 4 The Best page to see stories of some more special local businesses that deserve your attention!

Editors Pick is different from our main Vote 4 The Best contest. To see the winners of our main contest click here. To see the winners of the pets edition click here.

