Shop Local with ‘Vote 4 the Best’ shops

Remember to support a local business while you do your holiday shopping and prepare for this peculiar winter indoors with loved ones! To help you do so, here are the “Best” local businesses chosen by voters in Vote 4 the Best.

We’re all going to be desperately in need of new ways to entertain ourselves and our families as we stay safe at home this winter. Whether you’re looking for video games, board games, or in-depth tabletop games, you’ll find everything you need at these local favorite stores under Gaming:

Want some family bonding activities that keep you warm and cozy at home but that don’t involve a screen? Or maybe you’re looking to give heartfelt gifts at a low cost? Try shopping Crafts Supplies:

Nothing is more peaceful than reading a book by the fire while it rains or snows. To get the perfect wintertime read, check out the winners under Bookstores:

To see more winners in tons of categories of local businesses, check out the Vote 4 The Best guide here.

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.