Where to shop for last minute gifts this holiday season and supporting our ‘Vote 4 the Best’ winners

Looking for last-minute gifts for the holidays? Want to continue shopping local and supporting small businesses? Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit wants to help you shop and support local businesses. Check out this list to fulfill your friends’ and family’s gift list needs.

Shopping for a coffee fanatic? Check out these businesses:

Black Iron Coffee Roasters

Rise & Grind

Main’s Treat Coffeehouse

Alley Cat Cafe

Shopping for a wine fan? Check out these businesses:

Sage Creek Winery

Filipo Marc Winery

Green Barn Winery

Old Woodward Cellar

Michigan By The Bottle Tasting Room

Shopping for a vinyl lover? Check out these businesses:

Dearborn Music

Weirdsville Records

Flipside Records

Third Man Records

Shopping for your vintage friends? Check out these businesses:

The Getup Vintage

Rat Queen Vintage

Lost and Found Vintage

Finders Keepers

Max & Ollie’s Vintage Boutique

Shopping for a bookworm? Check out these businesses:

Bring Your Old Books

2 Dandelions Bookshop

Another Look Books

Squirreled Away Books, Inc.

Shopping for a Zen friend? Check out these yoga studios:

White Lotus Yoga Studio

Entouch LLC Yoga, Massage, Wellness

Plymouth Yoga Room

Pushna Wellness

Find more of locals’ favorites in our Vote 4 The Best winner guide!

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.