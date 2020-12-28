5 best places for chili in Metro Detroit

Local 4 wants to help you shop and support local businesses when they need it most! Not only can you support favorite local businesses, you can get your fill of comfort food carryout for these cold, snowy months at home. Backed up by the support of local voters in Vote 4 the Best, here’s where to get that warm, comforting bowl you crave during winter:

Winners in ‘Chili’ category

If you’re looking for soup, our 2019 voters said that Polish Village Cafe and Apple Annie’s both serve a mean bowl!

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.