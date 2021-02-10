Valentine’s Day Rings - Top 5 places in Metro Detroit

Are you looking to propose during this romantic holiday? If so, we are here to help with a list of the best places to get rings, as chosen by locals in Vote 4 the Best.
- 1st Place – Michael Agnello Jewelers (St. Claire Shores) - Owned by an award winning designer, so perhaps you can find the unique piece you’re looking for.
- 2nd Place – Ati’s Jeweler’s Ltd (Clinton Twp) - Woman-owned store that cuts out the middle man to bring jeweler to jeweler prices to their customers.
- 3rd Place – Edmund T Ahee Jewelers (Grosse Pointe Woods) - With their long list of incredible designers, you’re sure to find a ring that stuns.
- 4th Place – Bogazy Fine Jewelry (Clinton Twp) - Bogazy specializes in custom design and jewelry repair, so perhaps you can create the perfect piece or revamp a family heirloom.
- 5th Place – Pat Scott Jewelers (Grosse Pointe Woods) - A family owned business for more than 60 years, their specialty is their award winning custom design of engagement rings.
Make sure to check out our other Vote 4 the Best articles here to help you get everything right this Valentine's Day, down to the flowers.
