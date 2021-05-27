VIDEO: V4TB Pets Winners announced on Local 4 News

First place winners of the Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition were announced on Local 4 News! Watch for your category below and share.

V4TB Vote 4 The Best Pets Winners 1

V4TB Vote 4 The Best Pets Winners 2

⭐ Our main Vote 4 The Best contest opens June 1st for nominations.

Stay updated:

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.