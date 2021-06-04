Bar crawl across Metro Detroit at these fan favorites

Spend a night out in Metro Detroit at any of these locations! After what seemed like forever staying inside and ordering takeout due to the pandemic, it’s finally time to go eat out. Whether you like Irish Pubs, Sports Bars, Brewpubs or Rooftop Bars, any of these choices will be a great fit. Spend summer the right way and visit some great bars with friends. Support local businesses while having fun!

These businesses were winners in last year’s Vote 4 The Best! To make sure your favorite businesses are nominated for the current 2021 V4TB, click HERE.

Sports Bars:

Rooftop Bars:

Irish Pubs:

Brewpubs:

To make sure your favorite businesses are nominated for this year’s V4TB, click HERE.

Ad

Our Sponsor — We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.