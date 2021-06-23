Cloudy icon
71º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 23: Automotive

Top 5 in ‘Automotive’ categories

Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin
, Creative Services Intern

Tags: 
Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Automotive” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Auto Detailing

  • Detail LLC, Vehicle Appearance Specialists
  • Eclipse Window Tinting
  • Automotive ER Inc
  • Metro Restyling
  • Bowman Chevrolet

Auto Repair

  • Northern Auto Repairs
  • Automotive ER Inc
  • K&S Auto Service
  • Bowman Chevrolet
  • Fraser Automotive Repair

Auto Parts

  • Bowman Chevrolet
  • AutoZone Auto Parts- St. Clair Shores
  • A.M.P Automotive
  • Fox Hills Chrysler Jeep Plymouth
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts

Body Shop

  • Hahn’s Collision and Frame Services
  • The Collision Shop – Clinton Township
  • Metro Restyling
  • Galaxy Collision LLC
  • Cox Collision Center

Tires

  • Untouchables
  • Discount Tire
  • Gratiot Wheel and Tire Supply
  • Belle Tire
  • Gary Knurek Inc

Towing Service

  • Lyons Towing
  • Allways Towing
  • Don’s Towing Inc.
  • Van’s Towing
  • Joe Ballor Towing Inc.

Car Wash

  • Detail LLC Vehicle Appearance Specialists
  • Classic Auto Wash
  • Rob’s Super Car Wash
  • Matick Car Wash
  • Mr C’s Carwash

Auto Glass

  • Safelite Auto Glass
  • Henderson Glass
  • Floral City Glass LLC
  • Laird Glass & Upholstery
  • Mt. Clemens Glass & Mirror Inc/ Eclipse Window Tinting

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: