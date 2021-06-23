Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 23: Automotive

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Automotive” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Auto Detailing
- Detail LLC, Vehicle Appearance Specialists
- Eclipse Window Tinting
- Automotive ER Inc
- Metro Restyling
- Bowman Chevrolet
Auto Repair
- Northern Auto Repairs
- Automotive ER Inc
- K&S Auto Service
- Bowman Chevrolet
- Fraser Automotive Repair
Auto Parts
- Bowman Chevrolet
- AutoZone Auto Parts- St. Clair Shores
- A.M.P Automotive
- Fox Hills Chrysler Jeep Plymouth
- O’Reilly Auto Parts
Body Shop
- Hahn’s Collision and Frame Services
- The Collision Shop – Clinton Township
- Metro Restyling
- Galaxy Collision LLC
- Cox Collision Center
Tires
- Untouchables
- Discount Tire
- Gratiot Wheel and Tire Supply
- Belle Tire
- Gary Knurek Inc
Towing Service
- Lyons Towing
- Allways Towing
- Don’s Towing Inc.
- Van’s Towing
- Joe Ballor Towing Inc.
Car Wash
- Detail LLC Vehicle Appearance Specialists
- Classic Auto Wash
- Rob’s Super Car Wash
- Matick Car Wash
- Mr C’s Carwash
Auto Glass
- Safelite Auto Glass
- Henderson Glass
- Floral City Glass LLC
- Laird Glass & Upholstery
- Mt. Clemens Glass & Mirror Inc/ Eclipse Window Tinting