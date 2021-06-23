Cloudy icon
Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 23: Beauty

Top 5 in ‘Beauty’ categories

Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin
, Creative Services Intern

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Beauty” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Hair Salon

  • The Glory Room Hair Salon
  • Tortoise and the Hair
  • Lush Hair Lab
  • Novani Salon
  • Aubrey Beauty Salon

Masssage

  • Associates Therapeutic Massage
  • The Rejuvenation Station
  • Natural Healing Therapeutic Massage
  • Duncan Chiropractic Group
  • Massage at Sattva Yoga Center

Manicure and Pedicure

  • Therese At The Nail Suite 1
  • Woodhaven Nails and Spa
  • Sugarcoat Nail Loft
  • Truly Beautiful Nailz
  • Tracy’s Nail Bar

Barber

  • Legends Haircuts for Men
  • Korner Barber Shop
  • Julius Barber Shop
  • Forefathers Grooming
  • Cherry Hill Barber Shop

Brows/Lashes

  • I Brow Your Browz
  • The Glory Room Hair Salon
  • Lash Dolls
  • Blushed Aesthetics
  • 24Luxe Beauty Bar

Hair Color

  • Salon Simply Beautiful
  • Salon Fusion
  • Aubrey Beauty Salon
  • Alex Emilio Salon
  • Salon Travisio

Hair Extensions

  • Salon Travisio
  • Chaos Studio Salon
  • Elite Extensions
  • Salon Bella Vi
  • Aesthetic Hair Co/ Evo Salon/ G. Alena’s Salon Serenity & Spa/ Mint Hair Crafting/ Paul Mitchell The Salon

Hair Straightening

  • The Glory Room Hair Salon
  • Salon Simply Beautiful
  • ché bella salon
  • Salon & Spa Dolce Vita
  • The Beauty Book by Nicole

Spa

  • Northville Beauty Spa
  • Blushed Aesthetics
  • Bee Waxed Cosmetics
  • The Rejuvenation Station
  • Kimi K Salon & Spa

Tanning

  • Blushed Aesthetics
  • 24Luxe Beauty Bar
  • Sun Bunny Spray Tans
  • Sol Potion Studio
  • SprayChic Airbrush Tanning/ Glo Detroit

Tattoo & Piercing

  • Ageless Image Tattoo
  • Babydolls Tattoos Pardee Road, Taylor Mi
  • Tattoo 13
  • Studio Seven Tattoos
  • Tit 4 Tat Tattoo Studio Inc.

Waxing

  • The Strip - Wax Bar
  • 24Luxe Beauty Bar
  • Bee Waxed Cosmetics
  • Divine Esthetics
  • Saving Face Esthetics

