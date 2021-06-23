Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 23: Beauty

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Beauty” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Hair Salon
- The Glory Room Hair Salon
- Tortoise and the Hair
- Lush Hair Lab
- Novani Salon
- Aubrey Beauty Salon
Masssage
- Associates Therapeutic Massage
- The Rejuvenation Station
- Natural Healing Therapeutic Massage
- Duncan Chiropractic Group
- Massage at Sattva Yoga Center
Manicure and Pedicure
- Therese At The Nail Suite 1
- Woodhaven Nails and Spa
- Sugarcoat Nail Loft
- Truly Beautiful Nailz
- Tracy’s Nail Bar
Barber
- Legends Haircuts for Men
- Korner Barber Shop
- Julius Barber Shop
- Forefathers Grooming
- Cherry Hill Barber Shop
Brows/Lashes
- I Brow Your Browz
- The Glory Room Hair Salon
- Lash Dolls
- Blushed Aesthetics
- 24Luxe Beauty Bar
Hair Color
- Salon Simply Beautiful
- Salon Fusion
- Aubrey Beauty Salon
- Alex Emilio Salon
- Salon Travisio
Hair Extensions
- Salon Travisio
- Chaos Studio Salon
- Elite Extensions
- Salon Bella Vi
- Aesthetic Hair Co/ Evo Salon/ G. Alena’s Salon Serenity & Spa/ Mint Hair Crafting/ Paul Mitchell The Salon
Hair Straightening
- The Glory Room Hair Salon
- Salon Simply Beautiful
- ché bella salon
- Salon & Spa Dolce Vita
- The Beauty Book by Nicole
Spa
- Northville Beauty Spa
- Blushed Aesthetics
- Bee Waxed Cosmetics
- The Rejuvenation Station
- Kimi K Salon & Spa
Tanning
- Blushed Aesthetics
- 24Luxe Beauty Bar
- Sun Bunny Spray Tans
- Sol Potion Studio
- SprayChic Airbrush Tanning/ Glo Detroit
Tattoo & Piercing
- Ageless Image Tattoo
- Babydolls Tattoos Pardee Road, Taylor Mi
- Tattoo 13
- Studio Seven Tattoos
- Tit 4 Tat Tattoo Studio Inc.
Waxing
- The Strip - Wax Bar
- 24Luxe Beauty Bar
- Bee Waxed Cosmetics
- Divine Esthetics
- Saving Face Esthetics