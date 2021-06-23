Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 23: Specialty Foods

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Specialty Foods” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Bakery

Cakes By Stephanie

Rumi’s Passion

Ned’s Pretzel

SugarBuzz Vegan Bakery

The Bakehouse

Cakes

Lick’em Up Ice Cream

Cakes By Stephanie

Sweet Life Cake Shop

The Bakehouse

Cantoro’s Italian Market

Catering

Celebrity Catering

Big Tommy’s Parthenon

Famous Dave’s

Nino Salvaggio

Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market

Coffee Shop

Black Iron Coffee Roasters

Rise & Grind

Donutville US

Main’s Treat Coffeehouse

Alley Cat Cafe

Cupcakes

The Bakehouse

A Serendipity Cakery LLC

Pink Elephant Cupcakes

Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries

The Cupcake Station

Donut Shop

Donut Cutter

Donutville USA

Avon Donuts

Tim Horton’s

Knapp’s Donut Shop/ Sugarr Donuts/ Donut Kastle

Ethnic Specialty Grocery

Cantoro’s Italian Market

HoneyBee Market

Srodek’s Camau Quality Sausage

Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery

Concessi’s Market/ Holiday Market/ Polish Market/ Trentwood Farms

Fresh Produce

Westborn Market

Sprout

Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market

Nino Salvaggio

Block’s Stand and Greenhouse

Gourmet Food Products

Grandma Luckey’s Dressing

Fessler’s Sauce

Cinnamon Nuts and More

Miss Kim’s Jams

Ned’s Pretzels

Gourmet Grocery

Westborn Market

Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market

Nino Salvaggio

Long Lake Market

Concessi’s European/ Randazzo’s Fresh Market

Ice Cream Shop

Holy Cow! Creamery

Sweet Treats Station

J & W Ice Cream and Grill

The Custard Co.

The Custard Hut

Organic and Health Foods

Fresh Thyme

DaBuzz Honey

Trader Joe’s Royal Oak

Natural Food Patch

Whole Foods Market- Rochester Hills

Pies

Sister Pie

Achatz Handmade Pie Company

Grand Traverse Pie Company

Kate’s Kitchen

Jeni’s Ugly Pies/ Wally’s Frozen Custard

Sweets and Treats

Pops’ Sweets An Treats

The Sweet Tooth of Marine City

Lick’em Up Ice Cream

Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials

Cinnamon Nuts and More

Tea

TeaHaus

The Detroit Bubble Tea Co

Just Delicious Scones & The Royal Treat Tea Room

Eli Tea Bar

Goldfish Tea Cafe

Wine Shop