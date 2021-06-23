Mostly Cloudy icon
Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 23: Specialty Foods

Top 5 in ‘Specialty Foods’ categories

Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin
, Creative Services Intern

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Specialty Foods” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Bakery

  • Cakes By Stephanie
  • Rumi’s Passion
  • Ned’s Pretzel
  • SugarBuzz Vegan Bakery
  • The Bakehouse

Cakes

  • Lick’em Up Ice Cream
  • Cakes By Stephanie
  • Sweet Life Cake Shop
  • The Bakehouse
  • Cantoro’s Italian Market

Catering

  • Celebrity Catering
  • Big Tommy’s Parthenon
  • Famous Dave’s
  • Nino Salvaggio
  • Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market

Coffee Shop

  • Black Iron Coffee Roasters
  • Rise & Grind
  • Donutville US
  • Main’s Treat Coffeehouse
  • Alley Cat Cafe

Cupcakes

  • The Bakehouse
  • A Serendipity Cakery LLC
  • Pink Elephant Cupcakes
  • Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries
  • The Cupcake Station

Donut Shop

  • Donut Cutter
  • Donutville USA
  • Avon Donuts
  • Tim Horton’s
  • Knapp’s Donut Shop/ Sugarr Donuts/ Donut Kastle

Ethnic Specialty Grocery

  • Cantoro’s Italian Market
  • HoneyBee Market
  • Srodek’s Camau Quality Sausage
  • Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery
  • Concessi’s Market/ Holiday Market/ Polish Market/ Trentwood Farms

Fresh Produce

  • Westborn Market
  • Sprout
  • Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market
  • Nino Salvaggio
  • Block’s Stand and Greenhouse

Gourmet Food Products

  • Grandma Luckey’s Dressing
  • Fessler’s Sauce
  • Cinnamon Nuts and More
  • Miss Kim’s Jams
  • Ned’s Pretzels

Gourmet Grocery

  • Westborn Market
  • Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market
  • Nino Salvaggio
  • Long Lake Market
  • Concessi’s European/ Randazzo’s Fresh Market

Ice Cream Shop

  • Holy Cow! Creamery
  • Sweet Treats Station
  • J & W Ice Cream and Grill
  • The Custard Co.
  • The Custard Hut

Organic and Health Foods

  • Fresh Thyme
  • DaBuzz Honey
  • Trader Joe’s Royal Oak
  • Natural Food Patch
  • Whole Foods Market- Rochester Hills

Pies

  • Sister Pie
  • Achatz Handmade Pie Company
  • Grand Traverse Pie Company
  • Kate’s Kitchen
  • Jeni’s Ugly Pies/ Wally’s Frozen Custard

Sweets and Treats

  • Pops’ Sweets An Treats
  • The Sweet Tooth of Marine City
  • Lick’em Up Ice Cream
  • Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials
  • Cinnamon Nuts and More

Tea

  • TeaHaus
  • The Detroit Bubble Tea Co
  • Just Delicious Scones & The Royal Treat Tea Room
  • Eli Tea Bar
  • Goldfish Tea Cafe

Wine Shop

  • Ore Creek Craft Cider
  • Filipo Marc Winery
  • Sage Creek Winery
  • Old Woodward Cellar
  • Shores Canteen

