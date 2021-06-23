Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 23: Specialty Foods

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Specialty Foods” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Bakery
- Cakes By Stephanie
- Rumi’s Passion
- Ned’s Pretzel
- SugarBuzz Vegan Bakery
- The Bakehouse
Cakes
- Lick’em Up Ice Cream
- Cakes By Stephanie
- Sweet Life Cake Shop
- The Bakehouse
- Cantoro’s Italian Market
Catering
- Celebrity Catering
- Big Tommy’s Parthenon
- Famous Dave’s
- Nino Salvaggio
- Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market
Coffee Shop
- Black Iron Coffee Roasters
- Rise & Grind
- Donutville US
- Main’s Treat Coffeehouse
- Alley Cat Cafe
Cupcakes
- The Bakehouse
- A Serendipity Cakery LLC
- Pink Elephant Cupcakes
- Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries
- The Cupcake Station
Donut Shop
- Donut Cutter
- Donutville USA
- Avon Donuts
- Tim Horton’s
- Knapp’s Donut Shop/ Sugarr Donuts/ Donut Kastle
Ethnic Specialty Grocery
- Cantoro’s Italian Market
- HoneyBee Market
- Srodek’s Camau Quality Sausage
- Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery
- Concessi’s Market/ Holiday Market/ Polish Market/ Trentwood Farms
Fresh Produce
- Westborn Market
- Sprout
- Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market
- Nino Salvaggio
- Block’s Stand and Greenhouse
Gourmet Food Products
- Grandma Luckey’s Dressing
- Fessler’s Sauce
- Cinnamon Nuts and More
- Miss Kim’s Jams
- Ned’s Pretzels
Gourmet Grocery
- Westborn Market
- Joe’s Produce Gourmet Market
- Nino Salvaggio
- Long Lake Market
- Concessi’s European/ Randazzo’s Fresh Market
Ice Cream Shop
- Holy Cow! Creamery
- Sweet Treats Station
- J & W Ice Cream and Grill
- The Custard Co.
- The Custard Hut
Organic and Health Foods
- Fresh Thyme
- DaBuzz Honey
- Trader Joe’s Royal Oak
- Natural Food Patch
- Whole Foods Market- Rochester Hills
Pies
- Sister Pie
- Achatz Handmade Pie Company
- Grand Traverse Pie Company
- Kate’s Kitchen
- Jeni’s Ugly Pies/ Wally’s Frozen Custard
Sweets and Treats
- Pops’ Sweets An Treats
- The Sweet Tooth of Marine City
- Lick’em Up Ice Cream
- Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials
- Cinnamon Nuts and More
Tea
- TeaHaus
- The Detroit Bubble Tea Co
- Just Delicious Scones & The Royal Treat Tea Room
- Eli Tea Bar
- Goldfish Tea Cafe
Wine Shop
- Ore Creek Craft Cider
- Filipo Marc Winery
- Sage Creek Winery
- Old Woodward Cellar
- Shores Canteen