Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 23: Sports & Recreation

Top 5 in ‘Sports & Rec’ categories

Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin
, Creative Services Intern

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Sports & Recreation” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Amusement Center

  • Rev’d Up Fun
  • Total Axe Throwing
  • Boogie Babies
  • Rising Phoenix Archery
  • Destruction Depot

Bike Shop

  • Hometown Bicycles
  • Wheels in Motion Cyclery
  • Al Petri & Sons Bike Shop
  • Anchor Bay Bicycle & Fitness
  • Town and Country Bike and Boards

Bowling

  • Young Bowling & Trophy Supply
  • Woodland Lanes
  • Belmar Lanes Inc
  • Avon North Hills Lanes
  • Bowl One Lanes/ Sterling Lanes/ Bowlero Lanes & Lounge

Cheer and Gymnastics

  • Euro Stars Gymnastics
  • Olympia Gymastics Academy
  • American Gymnastics Chesterfield
  • Downriver Gymnastics
  • Splitz Gymastics Academy/ Sparks Athletics

Festival

  • Michigan Renaissance Festival
  • Wyandotte Street Art Fair
  • Milford Memories
  • A Taste of Brighton
  • Howell Melon Festival

Golf Course

  • Heather Highlands Golf Club
  • Stonebridge Golf Club
  • Fox Hill Golf & Banquet Center
  • Riverview Highlands Golf Course
  • Country Club of Detroit

Marina

  • Belle Maer
  • Jefferson Beach Marina
  • MacRay Harbor
  • Lake Erie Metropark Marina
  • Emerald City Harbor/ Humbug Marina

Shooting Range

  • Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress
  • Top Gun Shooting Sports
  • Accurate Firearms LLC
  • Close Quarters Tactical, LLC
  • Center Mass INC

Skating Rink

  • Taylor Sportsplex
  • Great Skate
  • Mount Clemens Ice Arena
  • Onyx Rochester Ice Arena
  • Skateland West/ St Clair Shores Civic Arena

Swimming Pools

  • Romulus Athletic Center
  • Life Time Fitness
  • Troy Family Aquatic Center
  • Warren Parks and Recreation Indoor Pool
  • Anchor Bay School – Aquatic Center

