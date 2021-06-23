Partly Cloudy icon
Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 23: Weddings

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Weddings” subcategories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Cake

  • Cakes By Stephanie
  • Celebrity Catering
  • A Serendipity Cakery, LLC
  • Mannino’s Bakery
  • Christine’s Cakes and Pastries/ Nothing Bundt Cakes

DJ

  • K & K Trinity Entertainment
  • Joe Maroon Entertainment
  • Sound Bound
  • RTDJ
  • Mike Staff Productions

Invitations

  • Jen’s Invites
  • Samantha Witte Design, LLC
  • LACE Boutique
  • Barbara’s Paper Bag
  • Lepenn Designs/ Noteable Invitations

Limousine

  • ALLSTAR Chauffeured Service
  • Dream Limousines, Inc
  • Rockstarz Limousine & Party Bus
  • Bozzo’s Limousine
  • Limelight Limousines /Van Hove Limousine

Make-Up

  • Blushed Hair & Makeup, LLC
  • EV Artistry on-location hair and makeup
  • 24Luxe Hair & Makeup
  • Lena Shkreli Company
  • Bell Amore Salon

Musicians and Soloists

  • Rondo String Quartet
  • Weekend ComeBack
  • Bluewater Kings Band
  • Kimmie Horne
  • Main Street Soul

Party Rentals

  • Rent A Bounce
  • Events To Remember
  • Alpha Amusements
  • C & N Party Rental
  • Great Lakes Tent Co/ Jackson Audio Visual Consultants, Inc.

Photographer

  • Juniper Woods Photography
  • Lutz Family Tree Photography, LLC
  • Dear Fern Photography
  • Kai Davis Photography
  • Laurel Smith Photography

Rings

  • Pat Scott Jewelers
  • Michael Agnello Jewelers
  • Ronnie’s Jewelers and Loans
  • Bogazy Fine Jewelry
  • Kay Jewelers

Special Touch

  • Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials
  • Maria Makes It Official
  • Filipo Marc Winery
  • Celebrity Catering
  • Slingin’ Sisters Event Bartending

Tuxedo

  • Men’s Wearhouse
  • Wesner Tuxedo
  • Ashley & Alexandria’s Bridal Boutique
  • President Tuxedo
  • Randazzo Formal Wear

Venue

  • Ukrainian Cultural Center
  • The Oakley
  • Stonebridge Golf Club
  • The Biddle Hall
  • Arnaldo’s Banquet Center/ Hungarian Rhapsody

Videographer

  • Red Byrd Creative
  • Diffuse Media
  • Timothy Scott Films
  • Jarmax Productions
  • Mike Staff Productions

Wedding Dresses

  • Konja’s Bridal
  • Brides & Tailor
  • The Wedding Shoppe
  • Gina’s Bridal Boutique
  • Alessandra Bridal & Formal

Wedding Planner

  • Forever Memories Events
  • Events to Remember Event Production and Design, LLC
  • A June Event
  • Grand Jour Events
  • Beautiful Day Planning

Wedding Florist

  • Clever Bumblebee Creations
  • Michael B. Anthony
  • Distinctive Design by Trish
  • Viviano Flower Shop
  • Twigs and Branches Floral

