Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 23: Weddings

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Weddings” subcategories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Cake
- Cakes By Stephanie
- Celebrity Catering
- A Serendipity Cakery, LLC
- Mannino’s Bakery
- Christine’s Cakes and Pastries/ Nothing Bundt Cakes
DJ
- K & K Trinity Entertainment
- Joe Maroon Entertainment
- Sound Bound
- RTDJ
- Mike Staff Productions
Invitations
- Jen’s Invites
- Samantha Witte Design, LLC
- LACE Boutique
- Barbara’s Paper Bag
- Lepenn Designs/ Noteable Invitations
Limousine
- ALLSTAR Chauffeured Service
- Dream Limousines, Inc
- Rockstarz Limousine & Party Bus
- Bozzo’s Limousine
- Limelight Limousines /Van Hove Limousine
Make-Up
- Blushed Hair & Makeup, LLC
- EV Artistry on-location hair and makeup
- 24Luxe Hair & Makeup
- Lena Shkreli Company
- Bell Amore Salon
Musicians and Soloists
- Rondo String Quartet
- Weekend ComeBack
- Bluewater Kings Band
- Kimmie Horne
- Main Street Soul
Party Rentals
- Rent A Bounce
- Events To Remember
- Alpha Amusements
- C & N Party Rental
- Great Lakes Tent Co/ Jackson Audio Visual Consultants, Inc.
Photographer
- Juniper Woods Photography
- Lutz Family Tree Photography, LLC
- Dear Fern Photography
- Kai Davis Photography
- Laurel Smith Photography
Rings
- Pat Scott Jewelers
- Michael Agnello Jewelers
- Ronnie’s Jewelers and Loans
- Bogazy Fine Jewelry
- Kay Jewelers
Special Touch
- Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials
- Maria Makes It Official
- Filipo Marc Winery
- Celebrity Catering
- Slingin’ Sisters Event Bartending
Tuxedo
- Men’s Wearhouse
- Wesner Tuxedo
- Ashley & Alexandria’s Bridal Boutique
- President Tuxedo
- Randazzo Formal Wear
Venue
- Ukrainian Cultural Center
- The Oakley
- Stonebridge Golf Club
- The Biddle Hall
- Arnaldo’s Banquet Center/ Hungarian Rhapsody
Videographer
- Red Byrd Creative
- Diffuse Media
- Timothy Scott Films
- Jarmax Productions
- Mike Staff Productions
Wedding Dresses
- Konja’s Bridal
- Brides & Tailor
- The Wedding Shoppe
- Gina’s Bridal Boutique
- Alessandra Bridal & Formal
Wedding Planner
- Forever Memories Events
- Events to Remember Event Production and Design, LLC
- A June Event
- Grand Jour Events
- Beautiful Day Planning
Wedding Florist
- Clever Bumblebee Creations
- Michael B. Anthony
- Distinctive Design by Trish
- Viviano Flower Shop
- Twigs and Branches Floral