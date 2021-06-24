Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 24: Arts & Entertainment

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Arts & Entertainment” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Art Gallery

Glass Academy & Batch Gallery

Pontiac Creative Arts Center

Detroit Institute of Arts

Detroit Opera House

Anton Art Center

Band/Artist - Cover Band

Vavoom

Power Play Detroit

Chill Factor

Alexandria N’Transit Band

Aj Kish

Band/Artist - Blues/Jazz

Smoke Jones Detroit Band

Angela Davis and 313

Alise King & The Pure Natiness Band

Saxmaniacs

Dirty Mind Detroit

Band/Artist - Folk

Wakefire

Judith Banker

Maggie McCabe

Jill Jack

Bar None

Band/Artist - Indie/Alt/Punk

Killer Flamingos

The Zotz

Flint Eastwood

Carmel Liburdi

Circus Boy

Band/Artist - Original Rock

Nina & the Buffalo Riders

Aj Kish

Greta Van Fleet

Dirty Mind Detroit

Dave Edwards and the Look/ Maggie McCabe

Indie Cinema

Farmington Civic Theater

Main Art Theatre

Redford Theatre

Michigan Theatre

Detroit Film Theatre/ The Maple Theatre

Library

Clarkston Independence District Library

Auburn Hills Public Library

Farmington Hills Public Library

Main Detroit Public Library

Clinton-Macomb Public Library

Live Comedy

One Night Stans Comedy Club

Go Comedy! Improv Theater

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle

Great Lakes Comedy

Punchline Comedy Lounge

Local Bands

Power Play Detroit

The Pink Pumps

Aj Kish

Groove Council

Weekend ComeBack

Movie Theater

Farmington Civic Theater

The Romeo Theatre

Emagine Theatres

MJR Digital Cinemas

Phoenix Theatres

Museum

Detroit Institute of Arts

Greenfield Village

The Henry Ford Museum

Detroit Historical Museum

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History/ Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum

Podcast

The Drew and Mike Show

The Entertainment Lounge w/ Actress Tonya Michelle

Dave & Chuck the Freak

Mojo in the Morning

Jervis Canty and Friends

Theater Venue

Meadow Brook Theatre

Detroit Opera House

Fox Theatre

Tipping Point Theatre

Fisher Theatre

Theatre Group

Farmington Players

Meadow Brook Theatre

Grosse Pointe Theatre

Detroit Repertory Theatre

Warren Civic Theatre

Outdoor Concert Venue