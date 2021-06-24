Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 24: Arts & Entertainment

Partly Cloudy icon
Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin
, Creative Services Intern

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Arts & Entertainment” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Art Gallery

  • Glass Academy & Batch Gallery
  • Pontiac Creative Arts Center
  • Detroit Institute of Arts
  • Detroit Opera House
  • Anton Art Center

Band/Artist - Cover Band

  • Vavoom
  • Power Play Detroit
  • Chill Factor
  • Alexandria N’Transit Band
  • Aj Kish

Band/Artist - Blues/Jazz

  • Smoke Jones Detroit Band
  • Angela Davis and 313
  • Alise King & The Pure Natiness Band
  • Saxmaniacs
  • Dirty Mind Detroit

Band/Artist - Folk

  • Wakefire
  • Judith Banker
  • Maggie McCabe
  • Jill Jack
  • Bar None

Band/Artist - Indie/Alt/Punk

  • Killer Flamingos
  • The Zotz
  • Flint Eastwood
  • Carmel Liburdi
  • Circus Boy

Band/Artist - Original Rock

  • Nina & the Buffalo Riders
  • Aj Kish
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • Dirty Mind Detroit
  • Dave Edwards and the Look/ Maggie McCabe

Indie Cinema

  • Farmington Civic Theater
  • Main Art Theatre
  • Redford Theatre
  • Michigan Theatre
  • Detroit Film Theatre/ The Maple Theatre

Library

  • Clarkston Independence District Library
  • Auburn Hills Public Library
  • Farmington Hills Public Library
  • Main Detroit Public Library
  • Clinton-Macomb Public Library

Live Comedy

  • One Night Stans Comedy Club
  • Go Comedy! Improv Theater
  • Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle
  • Great Lakes Comedy
  • Punchline Comedy Lounge

Local Bands

  • Power Play Detroit
  • The Pink Pumps
  • Aj Kish
  • Groove Council
  • Weekend ComeBack

Movie Theater

  • Farmington Civic Theater
  • The Romeo Theatre
  • Emagine Theatres
  • MJR Digital Cinemas
  • Phoenix Theatres

Museum

  • Detroit Institute of Arts
  • Greenfield Village
  • The Henry Ford Museum
  • Detroit Historical Museum
  • Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History/ Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum

Podcast

  • The Drew and Mike Show
  • The Entertainment Lounge w/ Actress Tonya Michelle
  • Dave & Chuck the Freak
  • Mojo in the Morning
  • Jervis Canty and Friends

Theater Venue

  • Meadow Brook Theatre
  • Detroit Opera House
  • Fox Theatre
  • Tipping Point Theatre
  • Fisher Theatre

Theatre Group

  • Farmington Players
  • Meadow Brook Theatre
  • Grosse Pointe Theatre
  • Detroit Repertory Theatre
  • Warren Civic Theatre

Outdoor Concert Venue

  • Riley Park
  • Meadow Brook Theatre
  • DTE Energy Music Theatre
  • Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
  • Chene Park

