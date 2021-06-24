Partly Cloudy icon
Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 24: Fashion

Top 5 in ‘Fashion’ categories

Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin
, Creative Services Intern

Here are the current businesses ranking in the Top 5 of the “Fashion” subcategories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Alterations

  • Konja’s Bridal
  • Flory’s Tailoring
  • Chester Bot Shop
  • Plymouth Tailoring & Alterations
  • Consignment Clothiers

Children’s Clothing

  • I Am Detroit Clothing
  • Connie’s Children’s Shop
  • Carter’s
  • Madison Boutique
  • The Children’s Place

Consignment

  • Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
  • Sum Girls Boutique
  • STEP Thrift Store and Donation Center
  • Consignment Clothiers, Inc.
  • Closet NV/ HIPS Resale Boutique/ Sofi Stella Boutique/ The Clothes Exchange/ Trading Closets/ Trouve Upscale Resale

Detroit Apparel

  • I Am Detroit Clothing
  • Kiloh & Co
  • Peacock Room
  • Venue South Lyon
  • Made in Detroit/ Leon & Lulu

Jewelry

  • Cooper & Binkley Jewelers
  • Radiant Fine Jewelry
  • Pat Scott Jewelers
  • Michael Agnello Jewelers
  • Bogazy Fine Jewelry

Logo Marketing Apparel

  • Seven Graphics
  • A Design Line LLC
  • Canton Embroidery
  • The PrintHeadz
  • Earth to Earth/ Inkorporate Graphics/ Xtreme Wraps & Apparel/ Scoreboard N More

Men’s Clothing

  • Dreason Fashion
  • The Claymore Shop Birmingham
  • Tailored Detroit
  • George Gregory
  • Henry The Hatter/ I am Detroit Clothing/ Todd’s Menswear/ Baron’s Wholesale Clothiers

Resale

  • LACASA Collection
  • Deja Vu Upscale Designer Resale
  • Finders Keepers
  • Goodwill Woodhaven Store
  • HIPS Resale Boutique/ The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center/ Council re|sale

Shoes

  • Gierk Shoes
  • Enchanted Shoes
  • Chester Boot Shop
  • Nordstrom Somerset Collection
  • Mast Shoes- Ann Arbor

Sports Apparel

  • The M Den
  • Gamers / Detroit Game Gear
  • Sports & Apparel
  • Brotherhood Sports Apparel

Vintage

  • V-Male Detroit Vintage
  • Finders Keepers
  • Time Warp LLC
  • Lost and Found Vintage
  • The Getup Vintage/ Vivian Vintage 8

Women’s Accessories

  • Avabelle Boutique
  • Peacock Room
  • Glitz & Ears Boutique
  • Harp’s Lingerie
  • Macy’s/ The Padme Company

Women’s Boutique

  • Ruboo Boutique
  • Avabelle Boutique
  • Darnetta’s Boutique LLC
  • Bink & Babs Boutique
  • Kiloh & Co

