Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 24: Fitness

Here are the current businesses ranking in the Top 5 of the “Fitness” subcategories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Aerobics

All Seasons Yoga and Fitness

Mueva Fitness

More Fit

Cycle Trip Studio

Dungeon Fitness

Dance Studio

Drop Everything & Dance Studio

Spotlight Dance Works

Manda’s Rhythm & Dance

Rhythm Pointe Dance Academy

Encore the Dance Centre

Gym

Anytime Fitness Brownstown

Dungeon Fitness

Stars and Stripes CrossFit

The Sports Club of Novi

Burn Boot Camp- Northville

Martial Arts

Progressive Tactics

TRUE Martial Arts

D-Lux Karate

PKSA - Clarkston

DLux Karate University/ PKSA Karate - Northville

Personal Trainers

JD Fitness LLC

Lets Get Fit Personal Training LLC

Dre Rogers (Dungeon Fitness, LLC)

Twyfit

Ohana Fitness and Wellness

Pilates Studio

Rock Your Body Pilates

Body Energy Fitness

Core Sport Pilates Fitness Studio

Pure Barre Rochester

Beverly Hills Club

Vitamins and Supplements

Nanette Cameron RDN/Nutrition First

XN Supplements & Smoothies

A Health Nut Vitamin

Mother Earth Natural Health

CORE Nutrition & Fitness

Yoga Studio

All Seasons Yoga and Fitness

White Lotus Yoga Studio

Explore Yoga

Sattva Yoga Center

Plymouth Yoga Room

Zumba