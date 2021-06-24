Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 24: Nightlife

Here are the current businesses ranking in the Top 5 of the “Nightlife” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Beer Selection
- Blarney Stone Pub
- Aberrant Ales
- Stray Cat Lounge
- Sports Venue Bar & Grill
- Biergarten/ Steampunk Tap Room
Brewpub
- HomeGrown Brewing Company
- Aberrant Ales
- Sherwood Brewing Company
- Atwater Brewery & Tap House
- Baffin Brewing Company
Cigar Bar
- Stray Cat Lounge
- Belicoso Café Martini Cigar Bar
- Livonia Cigar Bar A Smoky’s Lounge
- La Casa Cigar Bar
- Ambassador Cigars & Spirits/ Stix Martini & Cigar Bar/ Uralli Cigar Bar/ Loft Cigar Lounge
Happy Hour
- BESA
- Uptown Grill
- Brownies On The Lake
- My Place Bar and Grill
- Tap Room/ The OX Bar & Grill/ Tom’s Oyster Bar
Irish Pub
- Blarney Stone Pub
- Nancy Whiskey’s Detroit
- Sean O’Callaghan’s
- O’Connor’s Public House
- McGuckin’s Pub
Late Night Eats
- Brewligans Public House
- Lafayette Coney Island
- National Coney Island
- O.W.L.
- Zack’s of Plymouth
Live Music
- Road Rangers Bar
- The Morrie
- Stray Cat Lounge
- On the Rocks Bar & Grill
- Nancy Whiskey Pub
Neighborhood Bar
- Blarney Stone Pub
- Brewligans Public House
- The Center Bar & Grill
- Fairway Bar & Grill
- Biggs Bar & Grill
Rooftop Bar
- Pinky’s Rooftop
- The POUND! Bar & Grill
- 3Fifty Terrance
- Mike’s on the Water
- The Monarch Club
Sports Bar
- Big League Brews
- On the Rocks Bar & Grill
- 3 Nick’s Bars
- Green Dot Stables
- Sports Venue/ Thomas Magee’s Sporting House Whiskey Bar