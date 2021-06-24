Partly Cloudy icon
Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 24: Nightlife

Top 5 in ‘Nightlife’ categories

Madeline Allen
Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin
Creative Services Intern

Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best

Here are the current businesses ranking in the Top 5 of the “Nightlife” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Beer Selection

  • Blarney Stone Pub
  • Aberrant Ales
  • Stray Cat Lounge
  • Sports Venue Bar & Grill
  • Biergarten/ Steampunk Tap Room

Brewpub

  • HomeGrown Brewing Company
  • Aberrant Ales
  • Sherwood Brewing Company
  • Atwater Brewery & Tap House
  • Baffin Brewing Company

Cigar Bar

  • Stray Cat Lounge
  • Belicoso Café Martini Cigar Bar
  • Livonia Cigar Bar A Smoky’s Lounge
  • La Casa Cigar Bar
  • Ambassador Cigars & Spirits/ Stix Martini & Cigar Bar/ Uralli Cigar Bar/ Loft Cigar Lounge

Happy Hour

  • BESA
  • Uptown Grill
  • Brownies On The Lake
  • My Place Bar and Grill
  • Tap Room/ The OX Bar & Grill/ Tom’s Oyster Bar

Irish Pub

  • Blarney Stone Pub
  • Nancy Whiskey’s Detroit
  • Sean O’Callaghan’s
  • O’Connor’s Public House
  • McGuckin’s Pub

Late Night Eats

  • Brewligans Public House
  • Lafayette Coney Island
  • National Coney Island
  • O.W.L.
  • Zack’s of Plymouth

Live Music

  • Road Rangers Bar
  • The Morrie
  • Stray Cat Lounge
  • On the Rocks Bar & Grill
  • Nancy Whiskey Pub

Neighborhood Bar

  • Blarney Stone Pub
  • Brewligans Public House
  • The Center Bar & Grill
  • Fairway Bar & Grill
  • Biggs Bar & Grill

Rooftop Bar

  • Pinky’s Rooftop
  • The POUND! Bar & Grill
  • 3Fifty Terrance
  • Mike’s on the Water
  • The Monarch Club

Sports Bar

  • Big League Brews
  • On the Rocks Bar & Grill
  • 3 Nick’s Bars
  • Green Dot Stables
  • Sports Venue/ Thomas Magee’s Sporting House Whiskey Bar

