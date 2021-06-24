Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 24: Services

Here are the current businesses ranking in the Top 5 of the “Services” subcategories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Cell Phone Repair
- Computer Virus (”God”)
- A2 Phone Repair
- CB’s Computer and Electronic Repair
- Cell Phone Repair
- Cellular Repair Center Inc/ Cracked Electronic Repair (Cell Phone Repair)
Dry Cleaning
- Belding Cleaners
- Westborn Cleaners
- Diamond Laundry & Cleaners, Inc
- One Hour Martinizing
- Earl Cleaners & Laundry Services/ Tide Dry Cleaners
Heating and Cooling
- Ciamillo Heating & Cooling Co.
- Great Dane Heating & Air Conditioning
- Schimanski Heating and Cooling
- Comfort-Temp Heating & Cooling
- Family Heating, Cooling & Electrical
House Cleaning
- Best Choice Window Cleaning
- Right Way Carpet & Textile Cleaning Services
- Lake State Cleaning
- Easy Squeegee Window & Pressure Cleaning
- Dawn to Dusk Cleaning Service
Music Lessons
- Detroit Violin Co
- Journey Music Studios
- GarageBand Music
- Heidi Riggs’ Vocal Studio
- Rock N Roll Prep School
Photography
- Dante Dasaro Photography & Media
- Starpointe Photography
- RSM Photographic
- Tabitha Patrick Photography
- Capture a Moment Photography
Plumbing
- Fairchild Plumbing and Drain Cleaning Inc
- Foundation Systems of Michigan
- Basement Waterproofing of Michigan
- Burton’s Plumbing & Heating
- Thornton & Grooms
Realtors
- The Tina Peterson Team
- REALTEAM Real Estate
- The Stanczak Group
- Clients First, Realtors
- Mike Deising
Remodeling
- Tittle Brothers Construction
- Waters Edge Flooring
- Premier Roofing and Renovations
- Ripcord Construction
- Brickworks Property Restoration
Tutoring
- Kumon of Commerce
- INTER-LINGUA
- Lightbulb Lab Learning Center- Monroe
- Great Lakes Educational Group
- Sylan Learning Center - Troy
Other
- Nanette Cameron RDN/Nutrition First
- Reiki Centered LLC
- Pura Vida Salt Therapy
- A Pair of Ears Travel with Raychel Saadatjoo
- Polished Models