Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 24: Services

Top 5 in ‘Services’ categories

Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin
, Creative Services Intern

Here are the current businesses ranking in the Top 5 of the “Services” subcategories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Cell Phone Repair

  • Computer Virus (”God”)
  • A2 Phone Repair
  • CB’s Computer and Electronic Repair
  • Cell Phone Repair
  • Cellular Repair Center Inc/ Cracked Electronic Repair (Cell Phone Repair)

Dry Cleaning

  • Belding Cleaners
  • Westborn Cleaners
  • Diamond Laundry & Cleaners, Inc
  • One Hour Martinizing
  • Earl Cleaners & Laundry Services/ Tide Dry Cleaners

Heating and Cooling

  • Ciamillo Heating & Cooling Co.
  • Great Dane Heating & Air Conditioning
  • Schimanski Heating and Cooling
  • Comfort-Temp Heating & Cooling
  • Family Heating, Cooling & Electrical

House Cleaning

  • Best Choice Window Cleaning
  • Right Way Carpet & Textile Cleaning Services
  • Lake State Cleaning
  • Easy Squeegee Window & Pressure Cleaning
  • Dawn to Dusk Cleaning Service

Music Lessons

  • Detroit Violin Co
  • Journey Music Studios
  • GarageBand Music
  • Heidi Riggs’ Vocal Studio
  • Rock N Roll Prep School

Photography

  • Dante Dasaro Photography & Media
  • Starpointe Photography
  • RSM Photographic
  • Tabitha Patrick Photography
  • Capture a Moment Photography

Plumbing

  • Fairchild Plumbing and Drain Cleaning Inc
  • Foundation Systems of Michigan
  • Basement Waterproofing of Michigan
  • Burton’s Plumbing & Heating
  • Thornton & Grooms

Realtors

  • The Tina Peterson Team
  • REALTEAM Real Estate
  • The Stanczak Group
  • Clients First, Realtors
  • Mike Deising

Remodeling

  • Tittle Brothers Construction
  • Waters Edge Flooring
  • Premier Roofing and Renovations
  • Ripcord Construction
  • Brickworks Property Restoration

Tutoring

  • Kumon of Commerce
  • INTER-LINGUA
  • Lightbulb Lab Learning Center- Monroe
  • Great Lakes Educational Group
  • Sylan Learning Center - Troy

Other

  • Nanette Cameron RDN/Nutrition First
  • Reiki Centered LLC
  • Pura Vida Salt Therapy
  • A Pair of Ears Travel with Raychel Saadatjoo
  • Polished Models

