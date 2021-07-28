Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 sushi restaurants in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 sushi spots in Metro Detroit:

kazoku sushi (Troy) Asahi Sushi (Clinton Township) Noble Fish (Clawson) Sushi Zen (Brighton) Blufin Sushi (Grosse Pointe Farms) Black Pine Tree Sushi (Southgate) Fishbones (Detroit) Take Sushi (Rochester Hills) Mon Jin Lau (Troy) Little Tree Sushi Bar (Royal Oak)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

