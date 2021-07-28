Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 sushi restaurants in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 sushi spots in Metro Detroit:
- kazoku sushi (Troy)
- Asahi Sushi (Clinton Township)
- Noble Fish (Clawson)
- Sushi Zen (Brighton)
- Blufin Sushi (Grosse Pointe Farms)
- Black Pine Tree Sushi (Southgate)
- Fishbones (Detroit)
- Take Sushi (Rochester Hills)
- Mon Jin Lau (Troy)
- Little Tree Sushi Bar (Royal Oak)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.
BECOME A WDIV INSIDER! You’ll get exclusive news content, access to the Local 4 team, fun giveaways, an elevated voice in our news coverage and more. And it’s FREE! CLICK HERE to see what it’s all about.