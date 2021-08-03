Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:

Fall Sports Lounge (Dearborn) Taystee’s Burgers (Dearborn) Big League Brews (Taylor) Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que (Multiple Locations) My Place Bar & Grill (Wyandotte) Page’s Food & Spirits (Farmington) Bigg’s Bar & Grill (Chesterfield) Basement Burger Bar (Multiple Locations) Miller’s Bar (Dearborn) 7th Street Slider Bar (Port Huron)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

