Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:
- Fall Sports Lounge (Dearborn)
- Taystee’s Burgers (Dearborn)
- Big League Brews (Taylor)
- Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que (Multiple Locations)
- My Place Bar & Grill (Wyandotte)
- Page’s Food & Spirits (Farmington)
- Bigg’s Bar & Grill (Chesterfield)
- Basement Burger Bar (Multiple Locations)
- Miller’s Bar (Dearborn)
- 7th Street Slider Bar (Port Huron)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.
