Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin, Creative Services Intern

Burger (generic).
Burger (generic). (Pexels)

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:

  1. Fall Sports Lounge (Dearborn)
  2. Taystee’s Burgers (Dearborn)
  3. Big League Brews (Taylor)
  4. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que (Multiple Locations)
  5. My Place Bar & Grill (Wyandotte)
  6. Page’s Food & Spirits (Farmington)
  7. Bigg’s Bar & Grill (Chesterfield)
  8. Basement Burger Bar (Multiple Locations)
  9. Miller’s Bar (Dearborn)
  10. 7th Street Slider Bar (Port Huron)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

