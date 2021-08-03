Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 soul food restaurants in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 soul food spots in Metro Detroit:

Bistro Orleans on 15 (Sterling Heights) Beans & Cornbread (Southfield) Zukin’s Rib Shack (Lincoln Park) Detroit Soul (Detroit) Detroit Vegan Soul (Multiple Locations) Nikola’s (Southfield) Sweet Potato Sensations (Detroit) and Uptown BBQ & Soulfood (Detroit) *(TIED FOR 7th PLACE) Motor City Soul Food (Detroit), Steve’s Soul Food (Detroit), Southern Smokehouse (Detroit), Sloppy Chops (Detroit) *(TIED FOR 8th PLACE) Gumbo’s (Mt. Clemens) and Sweet Magnolia’s Southern Cooking (Southfield) *(TIED FOR 9th PLACE) Clayton’s Kitchen (Inkster), Ribs & Soul (Mt. Clemens), Yumvillage (Detroit) *(TIED FOR 10th PLACE)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

BECOME A WDIV INSIDER! You’ll get exclusive news content, access to the Local 4 team, fun giveaways, an elevated voice in our news coverage and more. And it’s FREE! CLICK HERE to see what it’s all about.