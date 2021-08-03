Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 soul food restaurants in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 soul food spots in Metro Detroit:
- Bistro Orleans on 15 (Sterling Heights)
- Beans & Cornbread (Southfield)
- Zukin’s Rib Shack (Lincoln Park)
- Detroit Soul (Detroit)
- Detroit Vegan Soul (Multiple Locations)
- Nikola’s (Southfield)
- Sweet Potato Sensations (Detroit) and Uptown BBQ & Soulfood (Detroit) *(TIED FOR 7th PLACE)
- Motor City Soul Food (Detroit), Steve’s Soul Food (Detroit), Southern Smokehouse (Detroit), Sloppy Chops (Detroit) *(TIED FOR 8th PLACE)
- Gumbo’s (Mt. Clemens) and Sweet Magnolia’s Southern Cooking (Southfield) *(TIED FOR 9th PLACE)
- Clayton’s Kitchen (Inkster), Ribs & Soul (Mt. Clemens), Yumvillage (Detroit) *(TIED FOR 10th PLACE)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
