Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 soul food restaurants in Metro Detroit

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin, Creative Services Intern

Soul Food at Powell's Place
The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 soul food spots in Metro Detroit:

  1. Bistro Orleans on 15 (Sterling Heights)
  2. Beans & Cornbread (Southfield)
  3. Zukin’s Rib Shack (Lincoln Park)
  4. Detroit Soul (Detroit)
  5. Detroit Vegan Soul (Multiple Locations)
  6. Nikola’s (Southfield)
  7. Sweet Potato Sensations (Detroit) and Uptown BBQ & Soulfood (Detroit) *(TIED FOR 7th PLACE)
  8. Motor City Soul Food (Detroit), Steve’s Soul Food (Detroit), Southern Smokehouse (Detroit), Sloppy Chops (Detroit) *(TIED FOR 8th PLACE)
  9. Gumbo’s (Mt. Clemens) and Sweet Magnolia’s Southern Cooking (Southfield) *(TIED FOR 9th PLACE)
  10. Clayton’s Kitchen (Inkster), Ribs & Soul (Mt. Clemens), Yumvillage (Detroit) *(TIED FOR 10th PLACE)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

