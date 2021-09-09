Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 wedding dress shops in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 wedding dress shops in Metro Detroit:
- Konja’s Bridal (Berkley)
- The Wedding Shoppe (Berkley)
- Brides & Tailor (Canton)
- The White Dress (Brighton)
- Alessandra Bridal & Formal (Warren)
- David’s Bridal (Multiple Locations)
- Bombshell Bridal Boutique (St Clair Shores) and Gina’s Bridal Boutique (Milford) *(TIED FOR 7th PLACE)
- Piera’s Bridal Couture (Shelby Township)
- Ashley & Alexandria’s Bridal Boutique (Southfield)
- Pink Poodle Dress Lounge (Detroit)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
