Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 wedding dress shops in Metro Detroit

Top 10 wedding dress shops in Metro Detroit:

Konja’s Bridal (Berkley) The Wedding Shoppe (Berkley) Brides & Tailor (Canton) The White Dress (Brighton) Alessandra Bridal & Formal (Warren) David’s Bridal (Multiple Locations) Bombshell Bridal Boutique (St Clair Shores) and Gina’s Bridal Boutique (Milford) *(TIED FOR 7th PLACE) Piera’s Bridal Couture (Shelby Township) Ashley & Alexandria’s Bridal Boutique (Southfield) Pink Poodle Dress Lounge (Detroit)

