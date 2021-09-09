Mostly Cloudy icon
68º

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 wedding dress shops in Metro Detroit

Alexandra Zolin, Creative Services Intern

Tags: Vote 4 The Best
Top 10 Wedding Dress Shops in Metro Detroit
Top 10 Wedding Dress Shops in Metro Detroit (Pexels)

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 wedding dress shops in Metro Detroit:

  1. Konja’s Bridal (Berkley)
  2. The Wedding Shoppe (Berkley)
  3. Brides & Tailor (Canton)
  4. The White Dress (Brighton)
  5. Alessandra Bridal & Formal (Warren)
  6. David’s Bridal (Multiple Locations)
  7. Bombshell Bridal Boutique (St Clair Shores) and Gina’s Bridal Boutique (Milford) *(TIED FOR 7th PLACE)
  8. Piera’s Bridal Couture (Shelby Township)
  9. Ashley & Alexandria’s Bridal Boutique (Southfield)
  10. Pink Poodle Dress Lounge (Detroit)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

BECOME A WDIV INSIDER! You’ll get exclusive news content, access to the Local 4 team, fun giveaways, an elevated voice in our news coverage and more. And it’s FREE! CLICK HERE to see what it’s all about.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email