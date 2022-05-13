Nominate Here: Vote 4 the Best Pets

Vote 4 The Best - Pets Edition - Nominations are open

Nominate your favorite pet businesses around town now through May 24, 2022 at 2 p.m.

If you’re a business owner, add your place to the list.

Once a business is on the list you can let people know to start voting for them May 26 at noon!

Business Owners: To get a free window cling for your storefront just email us at Vote4TheBest@WDIV.com.

We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of local businesses. Wallside is a family business in Taylor that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.